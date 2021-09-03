Home » Entertainment » Podcast Host Joe Rogan has COVID, Took Horse Deworming Medicine

Joe Rogan, the host of an extremely popular podcast, is the latest celebrity to come down with COVID. Rogan announced that he received the positive results on Instagram. The positive result comes after Rogan made several comments suggesting people do not need to take the vaccine, as well as slamming vaccine mandates. Rogan did not say whether he received the vaccine or not, but did say he was taking “all kinds of meds”, including ivermectin, which is intended to prevent parasitic worms in animals. Rogan is on the mend, though, saying he “…really only had one bad day.”

