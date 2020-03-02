Police Do Welfare Check on Chad Johnson, Hospitalize Him

PRPhotos.com

Police showed up at beleaguered Bachelorette star Chad Johnson‘s home after he posted a photo on social media that some worried hinted at suicide, TMZ reports.

Sources say that cops got a call about a possible suicidal person Friday, but when they arrived at his San Fernando Valley home, they determined he was not a threat to himself or others. But later, he was reportedly determined to be a threat to himself, and was taken to the hospital after another welfare check Saturday. It’s unclear if this constitutes a 5150 psych hold.

Johnson reportedly posted an image of a rope tied to a door with the caption, “it’ll be ok,” to Instagram Stories. The post has since been deleted. Johnson also stopped returning phone calls to friends when the picture was posted.

This comes days after Johnson was arrested for getting into a fight that turned physical with his girlfriend Annalise Mishler. Police reportedly found red marks on her face and booked him for felony domestic violence and robbery.

Since the arrest, he got cut from a charity boxing event featuring Bachelor stars.