Police Release Photos Of Bob Saget’s Hotel Room

Getty Images

On Tuesday (March 22nd), authorities in Orlando, Florida, released images of the Ritz-Carlton hotel room that comedian Bob Saget was staying in at the time of his death.

Police believe it’s possible that Saget hit his head on the bed’s headboard sometime after 2 a.m. and then went to sleep, thinking nothing of it. The newly released photos include a glimpse of the padded headboard that may have caused his fatal injury.

The Full House actor died of “the result of blunt head trauma” on January 9th. His family said in a statement, “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The autopsy report obtained by Page Six states, “It is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head. The manner of death is accident.”