Cops were called to JoJo Siwa’s Pride party on Wednesday (June 2nd) for a possible overdose.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that both cops and paramedics were dispatched to Siwa’s San Fernando Valley home a little after 8p.m. to respond to a call reporting that a 30-year-old man might have overdosed on LSD.

Sources connected to the party told the outlet that the guy showed up to the party high. He was transported to the hospital and police determined that no crime had been committed.