Portia de Rossi Rushed to Hospital by Ellen DeGeneres, in Recovery

PRPhotos.com

Portia de Rossi is recovering after emergency surgery Friday night. The 48-year-old at home and "doing well," a rep tells People.

De Rossi’s wife Ellen De Generes took her to the hospital after she suffered extreme pain. "Ellen rushed Portia to the hospital on Friday night, she was in a lot of pain. It was appendicitis and she had surgery."

Appendicitis is a relatively common condition causing blockage or inflammation of the appendix. If it is not treated, the organ can burst.

The pair, who married in 2008, have stuck by each other during a rough year. De Generes faced both a COVID infection and allegations from former employees that she cultivated a toxic environment on the set of her titular show. DeGeneres told People that de Rossi “kept me going and tried to help me put things in perspective," during that challenging time.