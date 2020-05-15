Portions of Meghan Markle’s Diary May Be Published as Harry & William Release Letter

PRPhotos.com

A dishy tell-all book that is being billed as the true behind-the-scenes account of Meghan Markle‘s journey from Suits star to wife of Prince Harry is being promised for the summer.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of Modern Royal Family is due out in August, and it was written with Meghan and Harry’s cooperation. A source tells The Daily Mail that Meghan has kept a diary documenting her time in the U.K.

Her journal may form the basis of the chronicle, per The Mail. “She would have total control,” of the storyline if she opts to go this route, previous royal biographer Andrew Morton says.

Meghan’s blog, The Tig, was famously shut down by the royal family upon her engagement, but her engaging style made it popular even before she became a household name.

HARRY & WILLIAM

Princes William and Harry, meanwhile, are teaming up to support a charity in their late mother Princess Diana‘s name. They released a letter establishing The Diana Award.

“I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award. My brother and I remain ever appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty,” William wrote. “Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever. This comes with my very best wishes for good health to you and your families over the coming weeks.”