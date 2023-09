Photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Miranda Kerr’s baby bumps emerged on The Kardashians star’s social media page yesterday. The Instagram story sported posed pictures of the duo drinking smoothies and showing off their baby bumps. Kerr reposted the sweet shot of herself sipping on an Erewhon smoothie to her Instagram page saying: “Loved seeing my other pregnant mama,” followed with purple heart emojis. (E! News)