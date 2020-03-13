Home » Entertainment » Presley Gerber Lashes Out at Face Tat Critics

Presley Gerber Lashes Out at Face Tat Critics

Presley Gerber doesn’t get what the big deal is about his little face tattoo. The model and allegedly troubled son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber shocked many—including his famous family—when he tattooed his face with the word “Misunderstood.”

He shared his thoughts on Instagram Stories, likening his plight to the discrimination that members of the transgender community face. He wrote: “Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it’s offensive to say anything in today’s day in age but I get a little face tattoo and now people to love hate me.. Hmmmm? [sic]”.

