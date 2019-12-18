Prince Andrew Hits Palace Christmas Party, Plans to Walk Daughter Down Aisle

PRPhotos.com

Prince Andrew surprised many by appearing at a Buckingham Palace Christmas Party. The brother of Prince Charles and son of Queen Elizabeth II was ousted from his official position following a disastrous interview with the BBC in which he denied having sex with a woman who claimed convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein trafficked to him.

Andrew was photographed at the Palace driving a green Bentley after a party with 400 staffers, the queen, Charles and several others.

Andrew also plans to walk his daughter Princess Beatrice down the aisle, ET reports, adding that his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their two daughters “love” him despite being “very disappointed” in his behavior.

Sarah recently told Vogue Arabia: “When I talk about Prince Andrew, I talk about family because the last six months have been hard on the girls and me. To see such a wonderful man go through such enormous pain. He is the best man I know. It’s just incredible what he has done for Britain, and it’s all nonsense.”

Beatrice got engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this year, and they reportedly plan to marry at some point next year.

“Everyone right now is concerned about Bea,” a source said. “Poor Bea. She deserves to have the wedding she wants and the public is going to go nuts because of her father.”