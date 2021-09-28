Prince Andrew Set To Sell Home, Fight Sex Charges, May Receive Medal from Queen

PRPhotos.com

Prince Andrew is gearing up to sell his only property, a $23.7 million ski resort chalet in Switzerland, according to reports. The beleaguered royal, who is facing a sex assault suit in the U.S., will use the funds to settle a lawsuit accusing him of not paying $9 million that he owed on it.

He bought the home in 2014, reportedly with help from his mother, Queen Elizabeth. Now that the sale is imminent, the lawsuit has been withdrawn, and will be settled out of court. Currently, Andrew is living with his ex Sarah Ferguson at his mother’s Windsor estate.

Andrew is set to “fight” the sex assault case filed against him by Virginia Giuffire, 38, who says he abused her when she was 17. Andrew, 61, denies the allegations. A source tells The Times of London that “They will be looking to examine and dismantle the claims one by one. In light of his position, probably the best thing here would be a settlement to resolve it.”

Meanwhile, Newsweek reports that despite stepping down from royal duties amid scandals, Elizabeth may issue Andrew a medal next year when she celebrates 70 years on the throne. An insider said: “Family members get the medal for commemoration, not for service. If precedent is followed then he will get one."