Prince Charles Addresses Coronavirus Recovery

Prince Charles, 71, is on the road to recovery after being diagnosed with coronavirus last week after “displaying mild symptoms.”

In a video address, he said: ["Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation."] SOUNDCUE (:17 OC: . . general isolation.)

On Monday, Clarence House confirmed that he was out of self-isolation after seven days, in accordance with standards stipulated by the U.K.’s National Health Service. In other countries, including the U.S., the standard quarantine period is 14 days, and many on social media criticized the Prince for his early return.

His 72-year-old wife Camilla tested negative for the virus. Charles said that his and Camilla’s "hearts go out to all those older people throughout this country who are now experiencing great difficulty," while extending his support to “every community" affected by coronavirus.

He added: "As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed. At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness … There are truly wonderful neighbors, individuals and groups of volunteers who are providing ceaseless care and attention to those most at risk, and that all this network of selfless assistance is, in itself, helping to provide vital assistance and reassurance to the hard-pressed professional services."