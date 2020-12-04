Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla Restrict Twitter Comments

PRPhotos.com

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have shut down comments on their Clarence House Twitter account because of the vicious treatment they’ve received following the release of Netflix‘s The Crown.

The palace confirmed that they restricted comments to only those they follow or who are mentioned in their tweets. The Netflix series focuses this season on the early stages of Charles romance with the late Princess Diana. Throughout the show, Charles and Camilla carry on their relationship, despite being married to others. In real life, they married in 2005.

The Crown has attracted quite a bit of attention, with the U.K.’s culture secretary Oliver Dowden demanding that Netflix make it clear that the show is fictional. Diana’s brother, Charles, agrees. He said: “This is a hugely globally significant series, and for any movie that does this, you know, it’s playing fast and loose with history without saying that . . . You just have to be honest with the consumer.”