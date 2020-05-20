Prince Charles Encourages People To Help Farmers Harvest as Meghan and Harry Celebrate Anniversary

PRPhotos.com

The Prince of Wales is asking the people of Britain to help farmers harvest crops during the pandemic. The unusual request was made, he says, because the coronavirus pandemic has caused a severe shortage of labor.

Charles said: “If we are to harvest British fruit and vegetables this year, we need an army of people to help. Food does not happen by magic. It all begins with our remarkable farmers and growers. If the last few weeks have proven anything, it is that food is precious and valued and it cannot be taken for granted.”

He continued: “It will be hard graft but is hugely important if we are to avoid the growing crops going to waste. I do not doubt that the work will be unglamorous and at times challenging, but it is of the utmost importance and at the height of this global pandemic you will be making a vital contribution to the national effort.”

Twitter did not receive his suggestions with open arms. Several encouraged the 71-year-old to get out there and “pick himself.”

MEGHAN AND HARRY

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, meanwhile, celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, May 19th by taking the day to chill with each other and their son Archie.

“The day will simply be quality time with one another and as a family,” a source close to the couple tells BAZAAR. “They're not going to be doing any work and made sure they have no meetings or calls in the diary.”

The break is much-needed as they have been working on several charitable endeavors involving the pandemic, and are in the midst of launching their own charity, Archewell.