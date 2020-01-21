Prince Charles To Bankroll Megxit for One Year; Production Co. Planned; Archie’s Godparents Revealed

PRPhotos.com

Prince Charles has reportedly been furious over his son Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle‘s plans to step down from senior roles in the royal family. But the heir to the throne is concerned enough over the “mess” of their security arrangements that he is willing to bankroll them for one year.

The 71-year-old has offered “private financial support to Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, as they rebuild their lives in the U.K. and North America with son Archie, The Telegraph reports. He will use his own money, instead of taxpayer-funded income.

Their so-called “abdication” plan will be reviewed next Spring.

PRODUCTION COMPANY

As the pair prepare to become financially independent, rumors are swirling that they are planning to launch a large-scale production company, much like the Obamas did after exiting the White House.

Per insiders in The Daily Mail, they “plan to make a living by providing voiceovers and producing documentaries on 'worthy' issues such as mental health and climate change.”

GODPARENTS

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan’s chosen godparents for Archie—long a source of mystery and intrigue—have reportedly been revealed. Archie’s godmother is also his nanny, Tiggy Pettifer. His godfather is reportedly Charles’ equerry (royal speak for the head of his household), Mark Dyer, and one of Harry’s good friends and mentors after the death of his mother, Diana.

FEUD ENDED

Prince William and Harry have mended fences after an alleged feud, according to reports.

The Sun reports that William’s wife Kate Middleton was instrumental: “William and Harry have spent time together privately away from the official Sandringham Summit working on their relationship and discussing their future,” a source said. “It has been ground-breaking in terms of saving their bond as brothers and has been totally driven by them. But Kate and Meghan, who was in Canada, did join in with some of the talks on more than one occasion—which is another sign of a real thaw in their relationship. Things are better.”