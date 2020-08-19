Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Pitching a Top-Secret Project in Hollywood

PRPhotos.com

The Sussexes are hard at work pitching a new project in Hollywood, Variety reports. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are quietly shopping a concept and has met with networks.

No word yet on the details. Also TBD if the pitch is for a scripted or unscripted series or something else. An insider did say that they’re hoping to co-produce the project. Another insider did say that Meghan will not star in the project. Her first return to the biz was her work narrating Disney+’s Elephants. The doc got mixed reviews, with some dubbing her narration “sickly sweet,” and overly “enthusiastic,” but many saying it was “fun” and a “delight” for children.

Harry’s first Hollywood gig is in Netflix’s documentary Rising Phoenix, which launches later this month and will tell the story of the Paralympic Games.

At least one high-profile meeting happened at NBCUniversal, with Bonnie Hammer, the chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios, who knew Meghan from her years as an actor on Suits. No word if the pair met with streamers like Netflix, Disney+ or Apple.

Observers speculate that the new project would likely have a social or environmental angle. In June, they signed with the Harry Walker Agency, which also reps the Obamas and Clintons.