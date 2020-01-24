Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hatch Hollywood Plans, With Royals in Rearview

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be facing the future with glee. Sources tell Us Weekly that Harry has been miserable for years.

One insider spills: “Harry’s been unhappy in the royal family for years.”

Harry’s late mother Princess Diana‘s butler, Paul Burrell, says that Harry is eager to get out of the royal shadow: “I doubt he’ll miss being a royal. Yes, he was born a prince, but his long-term ambition is to be known as a humanitarian, like his mother.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, shocked many when they announced plans to step back, but it appears they’ve been planning the move for some time.

FUNDING

Queen Elizabeth II has said they will lose their official HRH royal titles, and will no longer be funded by taxpayer money. Harry’s father Prince Charles has reportedly offered to pay for their security for the next year.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly quite eager to pay their own bills … once the money starts coming in. One of their motivations for leaving the royal family were rules preventing the pair from making money off Hollywood; now that those barriers are removed, the former Suits star is ready to hit the ground running again.

Netflix is reportedly interested in working with the pair, and they are also seeking out TV deals to make documentaries highlighting social and humanitarian causes.

Because the pair will be living in North America and the U.K., their security costs are expected to spiral into the millions. They are currently staying in Vancouver, and more than 80,000 Canadians have signed a petition stipulation that Canadian taxpayers won’t get stuck with their security bill.