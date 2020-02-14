Home » Entertainment » Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Secret Meetings With Stanford University

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Secret Meetings With Stanford University

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are exploring all of their options in their post-royal life. After reports emerged that Harry has been setting up a series of lucrative talks with Goldman Sachs, a report from Today emerged that the pair are in talks with Stanford University as well.

A palace source said they “attended a brainstorming session over several hours with professors and academics” at the college on Tuesday to “help them with their ongoing work to establish a new charitable organization.”

They reportedly met with Stanford to discuss the new charitable organization they want to launch.

Related Articles

Closing Arguments in Weinstein Trial Accuse Prosecutors of ‘Writing the Script’
Orlando Bloom Misspells Son’s Name in New Tattoo
Celebrity Gossip: Jim Carrey, Michelle Trachtenberg, West Side Story and More!
Industry News: Zoe Saldana, Michael B. Jordan, The Green Knight and More!
Black History Month Spotlight: Serena Williams And Frederick Douglass!
Prince Harry in Talks With Goldman Sachs?