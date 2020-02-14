Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Secret Meetings With Stanford University

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are exploring all of their options in their post-royal life. After reports emerged that Harry has been setting up a series of lucrative talks with Goldman Sachs, a report from Today emerged that the pair are in talks with Stanford University as well.

A palace source said they “attended a brainstorming session over several hours with professors and academics” at the college on Tuesday to “help them with their ongoing work to establish a new charitable organization.”

