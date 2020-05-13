Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Security Upgrades on Tyler Perry’s $18M Compound

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are staying in Tyler Perry’s $18 million L.A. estate while they look for their own home, but they have already made a few changes to their temporary home.

What gives? Parks & Rec reopened hiking trails in their hood, and now locals can play peekaboo inside their crib. Their solution was to erect screens to protect themselves.

Meanwhile, their summer travel plans have been put on ice. The pair were set to return to England with their baby Archie to spend the summer holiday with the Queen at Balmoral estate in Scotland, but officials have said it is “unlikely” that anyone will be able to enter the U.K. during the summer, and a two-week isolation period is being put in place for anyone who does manage to get in.