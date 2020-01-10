Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Defection: The Latest From Queen & Meghan’s Father, More!

PRPhotos.com

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the news that they were leaving the royal family, many people were shocked, including, it seems the royal family.

A source tells People that the 93-year-old Queen and other royals, including his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William were completely caught off guard.

A source spills: “There is a lot of hurt about this.”

Another insider tells ET: “The Queen is devastated by the decision, although she had been aware of their struggle the last few months and has been concerned for their well-being and happiness.”

Yet another spy predicts that the Queen will make them “pay” for their Megxit, without offering specifics.

Charles, another blabbed, was “incandescent” with rage.

There seems to be a lot of confusion. Hours after they said they wanted to “carve out a progressive new role,” the monarch reacted by saying the conversation is still in “early” stages.

STILL IN LINE?

It is unclear if Harry will still be sixth in line to the throne, behind Charles, William, and William’s three children George, Charlotte and Louis.

KATE MIDDLETON

Before and after their announcement, speculation of a rift between Harry and Meghan and William and his wife Kate Middleton, was renewed. Then on Thursday, Meghan and Harry’s message to Kate on her 38th birthday (in the comment section of the Palace’s Instagram post) incited a furious reaction.

They wrote: “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge today!”

Commenters sniped: “Dear Harry, dear Meghan, why don’t you withdraw completely? Give up your titles and work like all other normal people! You can not do what you want and still ask the taxpayer for money! It’s so disrespectful to the family, don’t spit on the hand that feeds you!!!”

THOMAS MARKLE

Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle, told Us Weekly: “I’ll just simply say I’m disappointed.”

MADAME TUSSAUDS

Madame Tussauds London seemed to take things rather hard as well. A curator at the wax museum has moved Meghan and Harry’s wax figures away from the rest of the royal family in response to their decision.

CHEF DARREN

Princess Diana‘s chef opined on social that Harry’s late mother Princess Diana would not be happy. “Meghan never wanted to be Royal. Meghan wanted to be famous. Meghan is famous! It's all about Meghan!”

He continued: “People saying Princess Diana would be proud don't know Princess Diana. She would have been furious that Harry had been so manipulated #SadDay, I remember Princess Diana in the kitchen at Kensington Palace talking about ‘her boys’…’William is deep like his father. Harry is an airhead like me’ I guess she nailed it.”