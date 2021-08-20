Prince Harry Announces $1.5M Donation at Surprise Aspen Appearance

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry is getting back in the saddle for charity. During a surprise appearance at a polo match benefiting Sentebale in Aspen, CO, on Thursday, he announced that he would donate $1.5 million of proceeds from his forthcoming memoir to the charity.

"This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations and I'm grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it," he said in a statement.

Harry co-founded Sentebale in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help children affected by HIV in Africa. "Sentebale is grateful for his personal contribution, which will allow the organization to continue operating at full scale and continue providing critical services to at-risk youth in Southern Africa," the charity said in a statement.

Harry noted: "Our refocused mission at Sentebale is about addressing the most-immediate needs of vulnerable children in Southern Africa, helping them access vital health services, receive necessary care, and build skills to be more resilient and self-sufficient in the future."