Prince Harry Asked Queen for Name Permission + Special Baby Gifts

While some are claiming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to name their daughter Lilibet in honor of the Queen is an insult, Page Six reports that Harry called his grandmother to get the green light first.

The 36-year-old is close to his grandmother, despite having quit the royal family, insiders tell Page Six. This is in stark contrast to Angela Levin, a royal commenter, who told Good Morning Britain that their decision was “quite rude.”

Announcing the birth of Lilibet Diana, a statement released by Harry and Markle, 39, read, “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.”

She is also named for her late grandmother Princess Diana, who died in 1997 in a car crash.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson released a statement Sunday expressing the family’s “delight,” written on behalf of the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

GIFTS

Well wishes and gifts from royals are reportedly rolling in. William and Kate sent the a “gift” according to Us Weekly. Many are seeing Lilibet as a reason for the Royal Family to present a positive, united front and perhaps heal after a rough few months.

GRANDPARENTS

All family members appear to be greeting Lilibet’s arrival with open arms. Meghan’s estranged father Thomas told the DailyMail: “I am very pleased with the announcement of the safe and healthy delivery of my new granddaughter, and I wish her and her mother all my love and best wishes.”

Thomas and Meghan have reportedly not spoken since her marriage to Harry in 2018. Her mother Doria Ragland, is reportedly staying at their Montecito home to help them adjust to life with a newborn and toddler. She also helped when Archie arrived in 2019.