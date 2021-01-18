Prince Harry Devastated By Royal Tensions

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s pal Tom Bradby, an author, is sharing insight into their struggles over tensions between them and the royal family following their decision to step down from their senior royal roles last year.

Bradby says of working with them in the 2019 documentary of their African tour, “It was a very psychologically complex project because they were clearly in a difficult position and weren't feeling great and I realized the extent of that the more I was there.”

When asked if he thinks Harry and Meghan seem any happier since they moved to California earlier this year, Bradby says, “I think they are feeling better, yes…So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content, the things they are doing they are quite excited by. I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family, you don't necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true.”

Regarding his relationship with his older brother William and other members of the family, he says: “The situation with the family clearly isn't ideal and it has been a very difficult year for them all. But are they unhappy out there? No, I don't think that's right, I think they are pretty happy actually, but I think they wrestle with their position in life, I think they all do. I think William does too, I don't think he finds it easy.”

What’s next? They’re in uncharted territory. “I think the whole thing has just been incredibly painful, that is obvious to everyone. It is painful all round, painful for everyone, difficult to manage. Effectively they have just decided to completely leave the royal family, that has never been done – I mean, you could go back to the Duke of Windsor but that was in very different circumstances – it's never been done voluntarily before and no one still is absolutely clear how it is going to work,” Bradby continues.

“There are still a lot of hurt feelings on all sides and it's very difficult…I think the public desperately wants them to be okay and everyone to be happy and clearly that hasn't been the situation over the past year. It is not a very easy or comfortable situation, I don't think it was ever going to be an easy or comfortable situation.”