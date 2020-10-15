Prince Harry Dreams of Giving Archie Childhood He Never Had, Meghan Talks Toxicity

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry may have lived what many consider to be a dream life, but according to sources, there are several things he’d change about his childhood. Harry and Meghan Markle left their senior royal duties and moved to California, in part, to give their son Archie a different kind of life.

An insider tells People: “They are both extremely attentive parents. Harry wants to give Archie the childhood he always wanted. They spend a ton of time outside, and both Harry and Meghan love to play—all the private space is a dream for them.”

In February in a speech at a JPMorgan event, Harry revealed that he wanted Archie to have a more private life than he did.

TOXIC

Meghan is also addressing what she sees as toxic behavior online. She told Fortune at a Next Gen Summit: “It makes you so concerned for the world they’re going to inherit. And so the things that you’re able to tolerate on your own are not the same, for you go every single day, ‘How can I make this better for him, how can I make this world better for Archie?’”

“At the same time,” she said, “I am cautious of putting my family in a position of risk by certain things, and so I try to be rather very clear with what I say and to not make it controversial, but instead to talk about things that seem fairly straightforward, like exercising your right to vote.”