Prince Harry Explains Why He And Meghan Markle Chose To Speak Out

Just ahead of the release of his memoir Spare, Prince Harry sat down with Anderson Cooper for a 60 Minutes interview. In a clip shared Monday (January 2nd), Harry explains why he and Meghan Markle handled their issues with the British royal family in a public manner.

The Duke of Sussex said he tried to deal with the matter privately. “Every single time I tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” he said. “You know, the family motto is ‘Never complain, never explain.’ It’s just a motto.”

Harry added, “When we’re being told for the last six years, ‘We can’t put a statement out to protect you.’ But you do it for other members of the family. It becomes — there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.” The full interview is set to air on Sunday (January 8th).