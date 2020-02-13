Prince Harry in Talks With Goldman Sachs?

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry is in talks with Goldman Sachs on what some are predicting will be the beginning of a billion-dollar empire, according to reports.

Harry, who stepped down from his senior royal role with wife Meghan Markle and has been trying to establish financial independence, was reportedly paid more than $1 million speak at a recent summit hosted by JP Morgan. Meghan appeared with him as well.

Some speculate that Harry will be recruited as a high-profile speaker at Talks at GS, a series that has previously featured Gwyneth Paltrow and Dropbox co-founder Drew Houston. Speakers frequently move onto hold lucrative partnerships with Goldman following their stint.