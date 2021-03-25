Prince Harry Joins Aspen Institute’s Fight Against Misinformation

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry has long been an outspoken foe of “misinformation” on social media and in the press. He has joined the Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder as a commissioner.

Harry will work with 14 other commissioners and three co-chairs on a six-month study on the state of American misinformation. Journalist Katie Couric, Color of Change president Rashad Robinson and Chris Krebs, the former director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, are the co-chairs.

"This information crisis undermines confidence in our democratic institutions and strikes right at the foundation of society," Krebs said in a statement.

In an interview with wife Meghan Markle, he spoke out with Oprah Winfrey about his experience with the media, characterizing it as largely negative, racist and abusive.

"As I've said, the experience of today's digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation, affecting our ability as individuals as well as societies to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in," the Duke of Sussex said in a statement.

"It's my belief that this is a humanitarian issue," he said, "and as such, it demands a multi-stakeholder response from advocacy voices, members of the media, academic researchers, and both government and civil society leaders. I'm eager to join this new Aspen commission and look forward to working on a solution-oriented approach to the information disorder crisis.”