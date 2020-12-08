Prince Harry Launches New Lawsuit + Why Are Prince William & Kate Sleeping Separately?

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry is suing Associated Newspapers—it owns the Daily Mail, the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online—the sixth suit he and wife Meghan Markle have launched in a year. Meghan is also suing Associated. In her case, she is suing over the Mail publishing extracts of a letter she sent to her estranged father Thomas Markle.

Newsweek reports that legal docs were filed at the High Court in London. This comes after Harry’s lawyers threatened The Mail on Sunday with a suit after it claimed in October that he hadn’t kept in touch with the Royal Marine since moving to the U.S. Details on the recent suit are unavailable.

Other suits include ones against News Group, publisher of The Sun and the now defunct News of the World, and the Mirror Group on historic phone hacking allegations, plus a suit against Splash News for photographing their son Archie.

WILLIAM & KATE

Prince William and Kate Middleton, meanwhile, have embarked on a three-day tour of Britain aboard the Royal Train. The train is comprised of nine separate carriages, decorated by Queen Victoria in 23-carat gold paint, but updated with a more modest modern design.

Their suit has “his and hers” single beds, a private tub and a 12-seat dining room.

The pair will meet frontline workers and pay tribute to people who have gone “above and beyond” during the pandemic.