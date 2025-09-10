Prince Harry Meets King Charles At Clarence House After Nearly Two-Year Gap

Getty Images

Prince Harry reunited with his father King Charles at Clarence House in London on Wednesday, marking their first meeting since February 2024 when Harry visited after the king’s cancer diagnosis. The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex and 76-year-old monarch arrived separately at the royal residence around 5:20 PM, with Harry having a city engagement later that evening. Harry arrived in the U.K. on Monday for the WellChild Awards, his first return since losing his security appeal in May. “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore,” Harry said in a recent BBC interview, adding “Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has.” A royal source called this a “make-or-break” meeting that could mark “the first tentative steps of a reconciliation” between father and son. (Story URL)