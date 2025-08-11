Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Extend Their Netflix Deal

Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have extended their multi-year Netflix partnership through their Archewell Productions banner. The couple first signed with Netflix in 2020 and have since collaborated on projects like “Harry & Meghan” and Markle’s “With Love, Meghan” series. Upcoming Archewell productions include a holiday special episode of “With Love, Meghan” and the documentary short “Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within.” The couple is also developing a feature adaptation of the romantic drama book “Meet Me at the Lake.” Markle said she and Harry “feel inspired by our partners” at Netflix to create “thoughtful content” that “resonates globally.” Netflix’s Bela Bajaria praised the couple’s “influential voices” and the strong performance of their prior projects. (Variety)