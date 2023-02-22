Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kevin Costner + More!

PRPhotos.com

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE SHUT DOWN RUMORS THAT THEY’RE SUING ‘SOUTH PARK:’ According to People, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not planning to sue South Park over the “Worldwide Privacy Tour” episode that aired on Wednesday (February 15th). The episode features the “prince of Canada” and his wife, who resemble Harry and Markle, carrying signs that read, “We want our privacy” and “Stop looking at us!” A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the outlet, “It's all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports.”

KEVIN COSTNER DENIES HOLDING UP SEASON FIVE OF ‘YELLOWSTONE:’ Kevin Costner‘s attorney, Marty Singer, is addressing the rumors that Yellowstone may be ending earlier than planned due to scheduling conflicts with Costner. “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” Singer told Puck News. “It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

JABARI BANKS SAYS TATYANA ALI RETURNING TO ‘BEL-AIR’ WAS ‘SO META:’ Bel-Air star Jabari Banks told Today that it was “surreal” for Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali to join the cast of the new show. “It was so meta. It was almost surreal,” he told the outlet. “She was crying the whole time because, you know, she grew up on ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ and, so, to see Akira Akbar take on this role of Ashley, it was a mirror of sorts and so it was super surreal for her.” Banks added, “She was such a joy, such a sweetheart. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

ORLANDO BLOOM COMMENTS ON WHETHER OR NOT HE’D REPRISE HIS ‘PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN’ ROLE: In a recent interview with Parade, Orlando Bloom said he would be interested in playing Will Turner again in another Pirates of the Caribbean movie. “I mean Will’s so great,” he told the outlet. “I wouldn’t mind seeing what Will looked like today in some ways, because he was such this earnest guy.”