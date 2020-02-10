Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make First Joint Public Appearance Since Royal Exit

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended an event in Miami Thursday, made their first public appearance together since stepping down from their royal roles.

The Buckingham Palace said that Harry did indeed deliver a speech at a JP Morgan event held at 1 Hotel in South Beach. The so-called Alternative Investment Summit was attended by billionaires.

During his address, Harry told those gathered that he has been in therapy for the past three years over his mother Princess Diana‘s death, according to a Page Six report from an insider.

The source said, “Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy for the past few years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother.

“He talked about how the events of his childhood affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional.

“Harry also touched on Megxit, saying while it has been very difficult on him and Meghan, he does not regret their decision to step down as senior royals because he wants to protect his family. He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child.”

Gayle King introduced him. The source said Meghan was also there, and she addressed the crowd, praising Harry before he spoke. The pair were likely paid for their appearance, observers surmise. The pair likely bunked at Meghan’s friend Serena Williams‘ private Palm Beach mansion.