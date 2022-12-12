Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Octavia Spencer + More!

PRPhotos.com

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE’S REP RESPONDS TO DOCUSERIES CRITICISM: In response to some of the criticism Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been receiving for their new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, a representative for the couple released a statement to Entertainment Tonight claiming that “the Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back” from the royal family. The statement continued, “This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence. In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series.”

OCTAVIA SPENCER AND WILL FERRELL SHUT DOWN HECKLER AT HER HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME CELEBRATION: According to The Los Angeles Times, a heckler tried to ruin Octavia Spencer‘s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last week, but she and Will Ferrell told him to “keep it moving.” As Ferrell took the podium to honor Spencer, the heckler screamed that it was “a beautiful day to celebrate rich people!” To this, Spencer swiftly replied, “Okay, honey. Not on my day, Satan!” Ferrell added, “Not on Octavia’s day! Keep it moving. Keep it moving. The wax museum’s down there. That thing is wide open.” Eventually, the Anchorman actor was finally able to honor Spencer. “Everyone here who has worked with Octavia knows this: She makes everyone better,” he said.

LADY GAGA PERFORMS JENNA ORTEGA’S VIRAL ‘WEDNESDAY’ DANCE: Lady Gaga is the latest celebrity to recreate Jenna Ortega‘s beloved dance scene from the Netflix series Wednesday. According to PopSugar, Ortega choreographed the moves herself and had COVID-19 when she filmed the scene. In a video posted to TikTok Thursday (December 8th), Gaga dressed in the style of Wednesday Addams and even put her hair into braided pigtails before performing the dance. One fan commented, “If I was Jenna Ortega I'd be losing it right now.”

JOSH LUCAS TURNED DOWN A DOCTOR WHO OFFERED TO GIVE HIM KEVIN COSTNER’S NOSE: Josh Lucas revealed to Extra in a recent interview that he turned down an offer to have his nose look like his Yellowstone costar Kevin Costner’s nose. “Earlier this year, I got a wood splitter… and one of the pieces of oak exploded and it hit me so badly in the face that it badly busted my nose. I had to have complete reconstructive surgery on my nose. I had to have it rebuilt,” he told the outlet. “So I went to the plastic surgeon and he showed me photographs of myself and photographs of Kevin Costner… He showed me Kevin’s nose on my face and he said, ‘We can give you Kevin’s nose."” The Sweet Home Alabama actor replied, “No, I don’t want Kevin’s nose. I want my nose!”