Prince Harry Never Wanted Son To Be Royal

PRPhotos.com

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping down from their senior royal roles, their good friend Dr. Jane Goodall was not surprised. The 86-year-old told the Daily Mail that they were already considering stepping away from the monarchy last summer, when Archie was two months old.

Dr. Goodall said: “At the end [of the conversation] Meghan came in to listen with Archie. He was very tiny and very sleepy – not too pleased to be passed from his mummy. I think I was one of the first to cuddle him outside the family. I made Archie do the Queen’s wave, saying, ‘I suppose he’ll have to learn this.’ Harry said, ‘No, he’s not growing up like that.’”

SEVEN-FIGURE INTERVIEW

As the pair adjust to post-royal life, their evolving personal brands have become an issue. While Meghan has done voicing work for Disney (she reportedly donated the profits), and Harry has given talks to small groups high-net-worth individuals, their future plans are frequently the subject of speculation.

Now, the pair are reportedly considering a sit-down tell-all interview with multiple interviews; they will reportedly snag $1 million for the privilege.

Oprah Winfrey is reportedly at the top of the list. They will reportedly donate the funds to the coronavirus fight or funnel it into their new charity, Archewell.

AMERICAN VS. BRITISH LIFE

Lady Julie Montagu, meanwhile, is sharing her perspective with Town & Country: "I feel like he has found somebody that he can be emotionally open with and I think that's a really good thing… Family becomes the most important thing." She continued: “I always say whenever you meet an American, you know their life story within 24 hours… We're very emotionally open, which I think for Harry is actually a really good thing."

Montague predicted that Harry may change his demeanor: "He'll be able to talk about his feelings, probably more than he was able to talk about over here. I wouldn't be surprised if we start to hear a little bit more about how he feels about losing his mother at age 12, and maybe how he and Megan were treated in the press over here."