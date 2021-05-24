Prince Harry Opens Up About Drug Abuse, Trauma as William Gets Dragged

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry is opening up like never before. In a discussion on mental health with Oprah Winfrey for their Apple+ documentary The Me You Can’t See, which explores stigma around the process, he said that acknowledging the need for mental health is a sign of strength.

Harry said: [“To make that decision to need help is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world it’s a sign of strength.”] SOUNDCUE (:10 OC: . . .sign of help.)

Harry spoke of the downward spiral that began when his mother Princess Diana died in 1997; he was 12 at the time.

"28 to probably 32 was a nightmare time in my life," he said, explaining that he leaned on drugs and alcohol.

“I would probably drink a week's worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night," he told Winfrey. "And I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something."

"I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs," he said, adding: "I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling."

PRINCE WILLIAM

Harry’s estranged brother William, meanwhile, is being dragged for saying that Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles ended because of a BBC interview, instead of his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

“The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others,” the Duke of Cambridge said in a video message posted to his Twitter page.

“No William, the panorama interview did not ruin your parents marriage. Your dad screwing Camilla did,” one person tweeted.

“Someone needs to sit William down and tell him to stop. No one hurt Diana worse than her own. Her parents, her husband, her in-laws. She was both privileged and exploited,” added another.