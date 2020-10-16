Prince Harry & Prince William Had Showdown Over ‘Vogue’ Cover?

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry and Prince William had a furious “showdown” over the Vogue issue Meghan Markle edited, author Robert Lacey is claiming in Battle of the Brothers.

She was initially approached to cover the fashion bible, but instead, she suggested she act as guest editor and she selected 15 women from around the world, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, body positive campaigner Jameela Jamil and New Zealand PM Jacinda Arden, to cover the issue. The theme was “Forces for Change.”

The new biography claims the “woke” issue didn’t sit well with the Royal Family, who are supposed to remain politically neutral. When William tried to talk Harry about the issue, an explosion ensued.

Lacey claims it resulted in “another classic Harry explosion, followed by a further, even deeper rift.” Following the spat, Meghan and Harry opted to not join the rest of the fam at the Queen‘s Balmoral estate.