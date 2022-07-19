Prince Harry Recalls The Moment He Knew Meghan Markle Was His ‘Soulmate’

PRPhotos.com

During a United Nations speech in New York City on Monday (July 18th), Prince Harry shared his love for Africa in honor of Nelson Mandela Day. He commented on how the continent connected him to his mother, Princess Diana, and his wife, Meghan Markle.

“For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again. It's where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife,” Prince Harry said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have traveled to Africa together on multiple occasions. Following their engagement, Harry said, “I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic.”

He continued, “So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other.” Prince Harry also chose a Botswana diamond for the centerpiece in Markle’s engagement ring.