Prince Harry Scores Legal Victory

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry settled a suit he filed against The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, accepting what his lawyers dubbed “significant damages” over an article claiming he had turned his back on the Royal Marines.

CNN reports that his lawyer Jenny Afia said in a statement to open court on Monday that “the baseless, false and defamatory stories published constituted not only a personal attack on the Duke's character, but also wrongly brought into question his service to this country.”

The funds will go to the Invictus Games Foundation, “so he could feel something good had come out of the situation,” his lawyer said.

Harry founded the Invictus Games to help wounded vets compete in Olympic-style games. He served in the British military himself, flying combat missions in Afghanistan.

In October, the paper published a piece alleging he had “snubbed” the military.

The paper has since run an apology.