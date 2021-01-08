Prince Harry Settles Suit + Kate Middleton Was Devastated by Wedding Leak

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from the Royal Family a year ago, but Harry still sees himself as “inextricably tied up with” the military, he asserts in his suit against The Mail on Sunday. The Duke of Sussex and The Mail have reportedly reached a settlement, but the details have not yet been finalized.

In legal documents submitted by his team, he said that he feared an article claiming he’d abandoned the military could have “devastating effects” on service members and veterans, potentially “leaving them more susceptible to suicide.”

In October, the Mail published a piece claiming he’d snubbed former Army head Lord Dannatt, ignoring a letter which he asked for more support for the British military community.

In new docs seen by Newsweek, his lawyers say the article was “barely researched and one-sided.”

The court filing states that Harry's “sincere ambition is to continue to help current and former military personnel by using his reputation and the platform he has as a result of his military service.” It continues, “This role substantially depends upon Prince Harry using his reputation to help such causes by attracting public support for them.”

“The publication of the allegations complained of will seriously hamper his ability to do so and therefore have an adverse effect upon the people he is seeking to help,” the filing reads.

His team has applied to make a statement in open court detailing the settlement; The Mail has reportedly made a donation to the Invictus Games Foundation, which he set up for wounded vets. The paper has already retracted its reporting on the story.

DRESS LEAK

Kate Middleton and Prince William married in April of 2011, and the gossip is still spilling. According to a new report, Kate was devastated when the identity of her dress designer, Sarah Burton, the creative director of Alexander McQueen, was leaked to the press the week before.

According to the Mirror, royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke about the leak in documentary Secrets of the Royal Dressmakers. “Behind the scenes I think that caused tears at the Palace because Kate had done everything she could to keep the wedding dress a secret,” Nicholl shared.

At the time, the Sunday Times reported that Burton “was selected by Middleton, who is making increasing efforts to develop her own style, on grounds of her quirky elegance, discretion and low profile.” An insider told the newspaper that the dress would “be a combination of Middleton's own design ideas and Burton's deep knowledge and understanding of high fashion.”