Prince Harry Speaks on Equality, His Mother’s Legacy

PRPhotos.com

On what would have been his late mother Princess Diana‘s 59th birthday, Prince Harry spoke on the state of the world now, and the future. He gave future generations a virtual address at the 2020 Diana Awards, and spoke of the hope he had, thanks to advocates between the ages of 9 and 25 honored annually by the awards.

Harry said: “I know that my mother has been an inspiration to many of you, and I can assure you she would have been fighting your corner. Like many of you she didn’t take the easy route or the popular one or the comfortable one. But she stood for something and she stood up for people who needed it,” he continued. “Right now, we're seeing situations around the world where division, isolation and anger are dominating as pain and trauma come to the surface. But I see the greatest hope in people like you, and I'm confident about the world's future and its ability to heal because it is in your hands.”

Diana, of course, was an outspoken humanitarian, and Harry is following in her footsteps. He continued, addressing the Black Lives Matter movement that he and his wife Meghan Markle have been championing since their move to L.A.: “My wife said recently that our generation and the ones before us haven’t done enough to right the wrongs of the past. I, too, am sorry. Sorry that we haven’t gotten the world to the place where we need it to be. Unconscious bias must be acknowledged, without blame, to create a better world for all of you. I want you to know that we are committed to being part of the solution and to being part of the change that you are all leading.”

Meanwhile, Meghan wowed attendees at an event for Homeboy Industries, which supports people moving on from incarceration, with her “perfect” Spanish, according to People.

“She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman,” Father Greg Boyle, the group’s founder, tells People. “She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation — and it was very good.”