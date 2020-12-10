Prince Harry Speaks on Mental Health Training for British Military

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry is super excited to see the British military institute mandatory mental fitness training.

In a statement, the 35-year-old, who has worked for years on mental health initiatives, said: “This is an amazing step forward for the British military and furthers the global leadership of our Armed Forces. There should be no difference between how we view our physical fitness and mental fitness — and training both will help our servicemen and women excel, as well as being best prepared for what they may face, in any situation. Over the years it has been an honor to work alongside the service chiefs and the Ministry of Defense on projects such as HeadFIT, and I am delighted to see such a significant step to protect and strengthen the potential and resilience of our military.”

Harry worked on HeadFIT with Prince William and Kate Middleton; the project was launched in 2016. While he has stepped down from senior royal duties, he hopes to continue to work on initiatives like this.

Harry continued: “Thanks especially to Johnny Mercer and to the teams of people who work tirelessly to protect and support our troops and their families' health and wellbeing. Mental fitness will become a daily practice adopted by all of us as a means to unlock potential in every aspect of our lives.”

Harry served in the British Army for a decade, and went on two tours of duty through Afghanistan. He continues to support members of the military through Invictus Games, a competition for wounded armed services vets and personnel.