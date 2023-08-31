Home » Entertainment » Prince Harry Surprises Fans At ‘Heart Of Invictus’ Screening

Prince Harry Surprises Fans At ‘Heart Of Invictus’ Screening

Posted on

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at a screening of his new Netflix show Heart of Invictus in Chula Vista, California, Monday night (August 28th). The docuseries follows five veterans who have suffered life-changing injuries, as they compete in the 2022 Invictus Games at The Hague, Netherlands.

One audience member shared a video to Instagram that showed her and her friend delighting in the surprise. “When it's a random Monday night and Prince Harry crashes the premiere of his show in random Chula Vista,” she captioned the video. The two women also took a selfie with the Duke of Sussex, and one of them shared how meaningful the experience was to her.

“Last night I was invited to a special screening of Prince Harry’s new documentary series 'HEART OF INVICTUS,' at AMC CHULA VISTA, CA and got to meet the Duke of Sussex, Harry Himself,” she wrote. “As a military spouse, USO volunteer, and someone who is passionate about military advocacy this event was one of a kind and I am so thankful for the experience.”

Related Articles

Beyonce Asks Fans To Wear Silver To Celebrate Virgo Season
Jamie Foxx Tells Fans He Is ‘Finally Startin To Feel Like’ Himself Again
Billy Porter Says Harry Styles’ ‘Vogue’ Cover ‘Doesn’t Feel Good To’ Him
Kelly Osbourne Criticizes Prince Harry For ‘Whining’ And ‘Complaining’
Anita Baker Calls Out Babyface And His Fans
B. Simone Dragged For Asking Fans To Pay For Close Friends Access While Grieving Jacky Oh