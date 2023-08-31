Prince Harry Surprises Fans At ‘Heart Of Invictus’ Screening

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at a screening of his new Netflix show Heart of Invictus in Chula Vista, California, Monday night (August 28th). The docuseries follows five veterans who have suffered life-changing injuries, as they compete in the 2022 Invictus Games at The Hague, Netherlands.

One audience member shared a video to Instagram that showed her and her friend delighting in the surprise. “When it's a random Monday night and Prince Harry crashes the premiere of his show in random Chula Vista,” she captioned the video. The two women also took a selfie with the Duke of Sussex, and one of them shared how meaningful the experience was to her.

“Last night I was invited to a special screening of Prince Harry’s new documentary series 'HEART OF INVICTUS,' at AMC CHULA VISTA, CA and got to meet the Duke of Sussex, Harry Himself,” she wrote. “As a military spouse, USO volunteer, and someone who is passionate about military advocacy this event was one of a kind and I am so thankful for the experience.”