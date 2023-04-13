Home » Entertainment » Prince Harry To Attend Coronation Without Meghan Markle

On Wednesday (April 12th), Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing that Prince Harry will be attending King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation in May. The statement also declared that Meghan Markle will not be in attendance.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the statement reads.

According to People, May 6th is also Prince Archie‘s fourth birthday. Markle will be staying in California to celebrate with Prince Archie and 22-month-old Princess Lilibet.

