Prince Harry To Head Back To CA Without Talking To Dad; Queen Breaks Mourning

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry will return to the U.S. without having a “one-on-one” talk with either his father or brother because they don’t trust him, a source tells Page Six. The only time the trio really talked was Harry’s UK home, Frogmore Cottage, following his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral Saturday.

They were afraid to talk to him without a witness, fearing that a twisted account would leak. Reports indicate that Prince Charles and Prince William were horrified when Gayle King revealed that their conversations following Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey was “not productive.”

“They are being protective of one another — no one wants anything private being reported back to anyone. Nobody wants anything out there,” a UK royal source told Page Six.

“And no one can pretend to know what was said on Saturday — it was just immediate family after the service.”

Harry is thought to be flying home soon to be with his pregnant wife and their son Archie. He may stay on through Wednesday to celebrate his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s 95th birthday. Charles has gone to Wales to mourn in private.

Elizabeth, meanwhile, is breaking at least one royal mourning ritual. Instead of using black-edged stationary, she will use her personalized stationary, with her crest in black instead of red. Clarence House, the office of Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Kensington Palace, where William and Kate Middleton are officially based, will reportedly continue to practice the centuries-old tradition.