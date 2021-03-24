Prince Harry To Head Up Mental Health App

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry has taken on a job as executive of Silicon Valley startup BetterUp Inc., and online coaching and mental health firm. He is expected to guide product strategy decisions and charitable contributions, and advocate publicly on topics related to mental health.

He told the Wall Street Journal: “I intend to help create impact in people’s lives. Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life.”

Harry has long been an advocate for mental health, and has been using the app himself for a few months. “I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable,” he told the WSJ.

WILLIAM

Harry’s brother Prince William, meanwhile, is still smarting from Harry’s remarks about him being “trapped” in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET: "We're hearing reports that Prince William felt quite affronted by the claims that Harry made in the interview, not only to the suggestion of racism within the royal family.. …We've also heard through friends of William who have spoken to the newspapers over here that he really rejects that suggestion from his brother that he feels 'trapped' by the firm, that he feels trapped by his future role. If you speak to the sources close to William, they say this is very much not the case. He's very willing to embrace his destiny as a future king, and he's very happy to step up to his responsibilities."

William is second in line to throne after his father, Prince Charles.