Prince Harry To Pen Memoir About Royal Life

Get ready to clutch your pearls. Prince Harry has secretly been writing a memoir for a year, according to multiple reports. He’s sold it Penguin Random House, and it’s expected to be quite the page turner.

Harry has reportedly been working with the Pulitzer Prize winner J.R. Moehringer, who has worked on books with tennis legend Andre Agassi and Nike co-founder Phil Knight. The manuscript is due in August, but the deadline has been pushed back to October.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” Harry said in a statement after the news broke. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story— the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

A blurb from the publisher, seen by Page Six, says, “In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

The book will reportedly cover “his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father” and promises “an honest and captivating personal portrait.”

Harry will be donating the proceeds from the book to charity, according to Page Six. The tentative release date is late 2022.

Topics observers desperately want covered include his and wife Megan Markle's tortured exit and their rifts with the royal family members. An insider told Page Six: “Insiders are already discussing how much he’ll go in detail about his family after a huge fallout with William and accusing William and Charles of being trapped in their roles on the bombshell Oprah interview. He last saw William a few weeks ago at the Diana statue unveiling where, despite sharing a laugh with William, he jumped on a plane that afternoon to go home.”