Prince Harry’s Green Card Struggles + New Bodyguards + Shuttered Office

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle settle into life in L.A., several adjustments to their lives have been made.

GREEN CARD

When Harry and Meghan opted to leave Canada for L.A., it seems Harry’s immigration status became more complicated. Because Canada was part of the Commonwealth, Harry would have easily been able to work or live there.

It’s different in the U.S. According to Page Six, Harry will need a green card, either by sponsoring himself in the “extraordinary ability” category frequently used by public figures, or having Meghan or a separate U.S. entity sponsor him.

From there, he would receive a temporary work and travel permit, and then a green card. After three years of having a green card, he would be eligible to become a U.S. citizen, though that would entail relinquishing his claim to the English throne. He is currently sixth in line.

BODYGUARDS

Harry and Meghan were used to having a team of bodyguards in the U.K., and they’ll still need security in L.A. Harry’s father Prince Charles has reportedly agreed to foot the $2.5 million bill, and the pair have chosen a new team of “former SAS soldiers” who are used to keeping the likes of Madonna, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie safe.

OUT OF OFFICE

One day after their official royal Megxit, the pair’s new “out-of-office” email reply reflects the change.

“Many thanks for your email. The office for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has now closed,” the auto-reply states.

In January, Harry and Meghan finalized their agreement with the Queen, but it didn’t go in effect until April 1. In February, they laid off their London staff; some staff members were absorbed by other royals.