Prince Harry’s Rift With Royals Deepens

PRPhotos.com

Prince Harry was “saddened and disappointed” that his request for a wreath of poppies to be laid on his behalf in London for Remembrance Day was denied, People reports. The palace’s decision is being seen by many as more evidence of the serious rift between Harry and his family following his and wife Meghan Markle‘s decision to step down from senior royal roles in March.

The pair went ahead and had their own memorial ceremony at an L.A. cemetery on Sunday.

Harry served in the Royal Army for 10 years, serving as Captain and taking two tours of duty in Afghanistan. An insider tells People that he “understands that he doesn’t have the same formal role in the family as he used to. But he was saddened and disappointed by the decision.”

Organizers for the London event had actually had a wreath made for Harry, but palace officials told them not to use it. Prince William and Prince Charles attended the ceremony and Charles laid a wreath for his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Harry previously told the podcast Declassified: “Remembrance Day for me is a moment for respect and for hope. I wear the poppy to celebrate the bravery and determination of all our veterans. These are the people and moments I remember when I salute, when I stand at attention and when I lay a wreath at the Cenotaph.”

“Service is what happens in the quiet and in the chaos. It’s what happens in the darkness, it’s what happens when people aren’t looking. It’s what happens on and off the battlefield. It’s about carrying out our duty as soldiers,” Harry continued. “For me as a father, a husband, and as a human being, it’s about how we uphold these values in every aspect of our lives.”