Prince Harry’s Visit To The U.K. Eased Tension With Estranged Royal Family Members

A report claims that Prince Harry's visit to the U.K. “broke the ice” between himself and members of the royal family.

A source told Bazaar magazine, “This trip was to honor the life of his grandfather and support his grandmother and relatives. It was very much a family-focused period of time.”

Another source said that Prince Harry's issues have not been addressed with Prince Charles or Prince William.

The insider added that there is potential for “future conversations” after Prince Harry attended Prince Philip's funeral.

The source added, “The family simply put their issues to one side to focus on what mattered.”

