Prince Philip Hands Military Role to Duchess Camilla + Beatrice’s Eagerness To Be a Mother

At 99 years of age, Prince Philip is not frequently spotted in public, especially after retiring from official royal duties. During the pandemic, he self-isolated with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, who still stayed in the public eye. The Queen recorded televised addresses and released photographs from her work at home.

But Philip has been popping up quite a bit of late. First, he attended his granddaughter Princess Beatrice‘s wedding Friday, and then on Wednesday, he held a ceremony to mark the transfer of one of his official military titles (the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles) to the Duchess of Cornwall, who is married to his son, Prince Charles.

Camilla has been the Royal Colonel of the 4th Battalion of the Rifles since 2007.

Meanwhile, Beatrice is eager to start a family with her new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a source tells Us Weekly. The insider says: “Bea can’t wait to have kids of her own. She’s planning to start a family with Edo very soon and is hoping it’ll happen this year.”

The wedding came together in just two weeks amid the pandemic, a source tells People.

She borrowed her grandmother’s dress last-minute for the wedding, a friend tells the mag. Beatrice “made a request to borrow one from the Queen, and that was kindly granted—and it looked amazing! It was touching for both of them.”