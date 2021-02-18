Home » Entertainment » Prince Philip Hospitalized + Meghan & Harry To Lose Titles

Prince Philip Hospitalized + Meghan & Harry To Lose Titles

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

At 99, even minor scares seem major. Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, has been taken to a hospital in London after feeling unwell.

Per a Buckingham Palace statement: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.”

“The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell,” the statement continues. “The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”

Sources told People that it was not an emergency and that Philip walked into the hospital without help. They add that the Queen is staying at Windsor Castle.

MEGHAN & HARRY

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, meanwhile, are awaiting the final decision surrounding their official royal duties after stepping down from their senior posts last year. Sources tell People that they will lose their patronages, which were given to them by the Queen.

Harry will also lose his honorary appointments in the military.

They are expected to retain their royal titles.

Related Articles

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Rebooted + Erika Jayne 411
Is the Palace Peeved About Meghan & Harry’s Oprah Special?
Speculation on What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Second Will Be Named + Oprah Scoop
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Expecting
Score! Meghan Markle Wins Battle Against the Bloids
Celebrity Gossip: Meghan Markle, Kristin Cavallari, Shia LaBeouf and More!