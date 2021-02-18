Prince Philip Hospitalized + Meghan & Harry To Lose Titles

PRPhotos.com

At 99, even minor scares seem major. Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, has been taken to a hospital in London after feeling unwell.

Per a Buckingham Palace statement: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.”

“The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell,” the statement continues. “The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”

Sources told People that it was not an emergency and that Philip walked into the hospital without help. They add that the Queen is staying at Windsor Castle.

MEGHAN & HARRY

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, meanwhile, are awaiting the final decision surrounding their official royal duties after stepping down from their senior posts last year. Sources tell People that they will lose their patronages, which were given to them by the Queen.

Harry will also lose his honorary appointments in the military.

They are expected to retain their royal titles.